Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 3:19 PM

Max Gross

The latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows more than 100 new COVID-19 cases across the state. In Oklahoma there are now 2,465 positive cases and over 31,000 negative tests. In the last 24 hours two more deaths have been added to the total which is now 136 statewide.

Data is now being released by city with Bartlesville listing 112 cases, which is the fifth most of any city in Oklahoma. Washington County is reporting 133 cases and six deaths. Osage County is listing 61 cases and eight deaths. Lastly, Nowata County is reporting 11 total cases of COVID-19.

More data here.