City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 11:51 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 11:51 AM
Green Country Republican Women's Club Friday's Hometown Hero
Ty Loftis
Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank the President of the Green Country Republican Women's Club, Mayri Hebert and all other ladies who have aided in sewing masks for those in need across the area.
The Green Country Republican Women's Club sewed masks for medical facilities, veterans, senior citizens and here at Bartlesville Radio.
Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio thank the Green Country Republican Women's Club and everyone else in the community who has made masks to keep people safe. If you would like to submit a Hometown Hero, go to Bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the Hometown Hero link.
