Posted: Apr 17, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 12:28 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt provided an update on the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stitt that some of the parts of his “Safer at Home” executive order could start taking a step back as early as the beginning of May. Stitt made this statement on Friday.

The opening of restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential could be considered in May.The governor also met with church leaders in an effort to possibly resume services in the near future. Although Stitt’s comments signaled that restrictions could be coming to an end he also noted that the resumption of normal activities is largely dependent on coronavirus testing and hospitalization numbers.

He also said that President Donald Trump advised each state to make decisions based off their individual numbers.

