Apr 17, 2020

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a silver alert for an elderly Skiatook woman. 67-year-old Yvonna Henderson was last seen at Rogers Boulevard and Lenapah Street in Skiatook. The report was issued by the Skiatook Police Department at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Henderson was under proven medical or physical disability. She is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. You are asked to contact Skiatook police with any information.