Posted: Apr 17, 2020 8:43 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 8:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska fire department responded to a two-story, single family house fire early Friday morning.

Upon arrival, medical personnel saw that the house was fully engulfed and made the determination it was best to begin protecting all secondary structures. All secondary structures were saved with limited damage and no injuries were reported.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Pawhuska Fire Deaprtment / Facebook)