Posted: Apr 18, 2020 11:05 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2020 11:09 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County is reporting 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday with 52 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Meanwhile, Osage County is reporting 64 cases, 30 recoveries and 8 deaths and Nowata County is reporting 13 cases, 8 recoveries and no deaths.

As of this advisory, there are 2,570 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; all of them occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 36-49 age group. One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group. One in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

There are 139 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU) to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa. Information for the OSU site can be found here . Information about the OU site will be announced as it becomes available. A list of other testing sites in the state can be found here.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,570 *Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 32,966 *Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 35,561 **Currently Hospitalized 307 Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 554 Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3 Total Cumulative Deaths 139

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-18 at 7:00 a.m.