Posted: Apr 20, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox provided an update on how they are following the coronavirus pandemic locally on Monday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health changed their website format last Friday, but Cox said that emergency management agencies across the state are still relying more on emails they receive from their health department contact because it has not changed. He said that helps them with continuity.

The report from the OSDH showed that there are 148 positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County. 52 people are said to have recovered from the symptoms of the virus. There are six deaths caused by the coronavirus in the county.

Cox added that there have been four deaths in a long-term care facility in Bartlesville, but he does not know if they are listed as Washington County residents. He said more deaths have occurred at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center, but not all of the deaths have been recorded in Washington County because the individuals that have died may have lived in Nowata or Osage counties. They may have even lived in Kansas.

The Jane Phillips Medical Center serves approximately seven counties. Cox said just because someone dies from COVID-19 at the hospital does not mean that they are counted as a Washington County resident. He said that confusion has created issues with the rumor mill on social media and beyond.