Posted: Apr 20, 2020 11:10 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 11:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska Monday morning to discuss a wide array of items.

The commissioners decided to keep all county-owned buildings closed from the public through next week. This closure will result in the cancelation and postponement of all events scheduled to take place on county-owned property for the next week.

The commissioners signed a disaster assistance agreement with the State of Oklahoma. This signing ensures that the county will re-coop any money they spend. The State of Oklahoma will reimburse the county for that money because of the major COVID-19 disaster.

The commissioners signed off on allowing District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay to get a six-ton recycling truck. There was also one utility permit signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place at the fairgrounds once again. The meeting is scheduled to take place next Monday at 10 a.m.