Posted: Apr 20, 2020 6:00 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2020 6:18 PM
BPS School Board Meeting: Graduation, Distance Learning, Stimulus Money and Grants
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met virtually Monday night at 5:30 p.m. to discuss everything from graduation to equipping all students with Chromebooks for the next school year.
The Bartlesville High School virtual graduation is set for May 22nd at 8 p.m. with a special online presentation likely on Facebook. LaDonna Chancellor says the details are being ironed out. The traditional graduation ceremony is set for July 24th at 8 p.m. at Custer Stadium --if it is safe to do so.
As far as the bond issue projects are concerned, both the Ag building and press box are coming along nicely. The electricians had a COVID-19 issue but a resquencing of the work was applied and no time was lost on the progress of the press box project.
School lunch program is running smoothly, Jon Beckloff, Child Nutrion Director, and the staff with Sodexo are serving 4,000 meals to kids daily with over 70,000 served so far.
Distance learning is progressing as well as it can under the cirmcumstances. Teachers are working with the secondary students online. The 2nd round of packets for K-6th will be available Monday. Log on to https://sites.google.com/bps-ok.org/bpslearn/home for details.
The Bartlesville Public Schools received over $1,000,000 in federal stimulus money in the form of reimbursement grants. Stephanie Curtis sasy his money can go toward maintaining operations, staffing levels and technology.
Moving forward into next fall, the board is hoping to equip all students (Pre-K and up)with Chromebooks in case there is a COVID-19 flare up or any other kind of disaster that could keep students out of the classroom. They plan to purchase 4,228 more Chromebooks with the stimulus money and to buy 250 additional hotspots for students with no internet connectivity at home with grant money from the United Way and Phillips 66.
