Posted: Apr 21, 2020 3:41 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 3:41 AM

Staff Reports

Ascension Medical Group St. John in Bartlesville has launched a respiratory care clinic dedicated to care for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, to offer care for patients with acute respiratory illnesses in a controlled, and safe care environment to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Patients seeking care will need to undergo a respiratory illness screening process before visiting or gaining entry to the respiratory clinic to ensure they receive the appropriate level of care. If you are ill and would like to be considered for COVID-19 testing, call the screening team at 918-744-2202. All patients are required to be screened before arriving at the respiratory clinic.

“Healthcare clinicians will evaluate, test and treat if necessary,” said Blythe Zielinski, PA-C, Ascension Medical Group St. John Bartlesville. “Services include an in-person full evaluation of acute respiratory concerns, and if necessary specimen collection for COVID-19, respiratory virus panel or rapid strep test. X-ray and lab services are also available as needed.” Both adult and pediatric patients can be seen at this dedicated respiratory care clinic.

The goal of the clinic is to treat those who need immediate care for coughs, sore throats, possible

COVID-19, and other respiratory infections but are neither critically ill nor need to be seen in the emergency department.