Posted: Apr 21, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Office of Senator James Lankford has announced that Lankford will host a virtual town on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The town hall will focus on state and federal resources available to Oklahomans during this time of COVID-19. Sen. Lankford will also provide an update on additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created from passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March.

You can watch the virtual town hall with Sen. Lankford and Gov. Stitt at lankford.senate.gov/live.