Posted: Apr 21, 2020 12:49 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 12:49 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has reached tribal gaming compacts with two tribes, the Commanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe. Stitt announced these two agreements at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. The governor announced that this was the end of one-size-fits-all gaming compacts.

Local tribes like the Osage Nation and Cherokee Nations do not have an agreement in place. The Cherokee’s along with the Chickasaw and Choctaw tribe’s filed a lawsuit in federal claiming the state gaming compact automatically renewed. Stitt did not mention the suit in the press conference but did say he hopes to reach agreements with other tribes in the future.

The full press conference can be viewed here.