Ty Loftis

When the candidate filings closed across Osage County, District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay was a name that was left off the list.

Paslay, who had said he was looking forward to running for re-election at an earlier Board of Osage County Commissioner meeting, cited on Tuesday that he felt like it wasn’t the best time to run for another term.

Paslay is looking forward to getting his district through this COVID-19 outbreak and doing the best he can for the county. Paslay, a republican, has served as district two commissioner since 2017.

Joe Williams and Scott Hilton, both democrats, will be running against Tom Teel and Steve Talburt, two republicans. Hilton served as district two commissioner for 20 years before Paslay defeated Hilton in 2016.