Posted: Apr 21, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Patricia Phelps is in the running for the Court Clerk position in Washington County.

A lifelong resident of Washington County, Phelps said she sees plenty of things that need to be improved on in the Court Clerk's Office. She said she feels more than capable of making those changes happen if she were elected as Court Clerk.

Family lineage is something Phelps holds tightly too. Phelps said she has plenty of family members that have served Washington County for generations.

For example, her grandfather was a police officer for Bartlesville. Former police officers and undersheriffs Jack and Steve Johnson are Phelps' father and brother. Phelps has two nephews and a son that are police officers in Bartlesville as well.

After graduating high school, Phelps worked for Phillips 66 for nine years. She stayed home for a while to raise her kids before she headed back to work.

For a little under four years, Phelps worked at the Washington County Court Clerk's Office. After her time there, Phelps went on to work for the District Attorney's Office for 13 years. She works in the DA's Office to this day, and while it can be stressful, she loves the job.

Phelps said she would improve customer service in the Washington County Court Clerk's Office if she was elected. She said she has also been looking at a program that would help tax payers and generate income. Lastly, Phelps said they need to improve the quality of record keeping and the office's budget.