Posted: Apr 21, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Response rate to the United States Census in the state of Oklahoma is sitting at just under 45 percent. In Osage County, that number drops significantly though, with a response rate of just over 24 percent. As of Sunday, the percentage of people responding out of Pawhuska was a mere 18.1 percent.

In the tri-county area, Washington County leads the way with 53 percent of people responding, including 54 percent of those living in Bartlesville. Nowata County has seen a 27 percent response rate.

The City of Pawhuska reminds residents that they can complete the survey by going to my2020census.gov or by mail with the form that was sent to your house. You also have the option to call 844-330-2020 and a census operator will walk you through the process of completing the census. Remember, your census submission is private and confidential.