Posted: Apr 21, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2020 2:58 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men were arrested for their roles in an altercation prior to a shooting incident at the Willow Brook Condominiums that resulted in a ninth-month-old child getting hit with a stray bullet. Jerrin Birmingham and Trevon Lewis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Birmingham is facing a recommended count of feloniously pointing a firearm. Lewis could be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bonds for both were set at $50,000.

Birmingham and Lewis entered one of the units with weapons. Birmingham pointed a pistol at Armani Walton, who was charged with child endangerment for the shooting incident that would take place later. Lewis was carrying a baseball bat. The two claimed they were trying to calm down a dispute between Walton and a woman.

A 13-year-old minor was also at the apartment. It is alleged that Lewis struck with him the bat. This was revealed through a subsequent interview with police. Birmingham allegedly ran out of the apartment and chased Walton with a gun.

This occurred on Sunday, April 19. Later in the day Walton, Dorian Alexander and three minors arrived at the same apartment and their vehicle was shot at least twice. One of those bullets went through the foot of a nine-month-old child. The shooter in the incident has yet to be identified.