Posted: Apr 22, 2020 3:30 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 3:30 AM

Tom Davis

According to ODOT, drivers should be alert to various lane shifts on north and southbound US-75 near Copan from 8 a.m. Wednesday through Friday as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project at Cotton Creek. Traffic will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction.

This bridge is located two miles north of the SH-10 junction near Copan, nearly 5 miles south of the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. The $4 million project is replacing the bridge decks and repairing areas of the substructure. The overall project is expected to complete in summer 2020, weather permitting.