Posted: Apr 22, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 10:30 AM

Max Gross

One more death is being reported in Washington County according to Tuesday’s situation update from Oklahoma State Department of Health. There are now 201 COVID-19 cases in Washington County, with 11 deaths and 66 listed recoveries. 170 cases are reported in Bartlesville.

The risk for seniors continues to be high. Several nursing homes have high volumes of reported cases. Bartlesville Health and Rehab has 54 cases with five deaths, according to the OSDH. Adams Post Acute Recovery Center also has seven confirmed cases.

Osage County is listing 65 cases, eight deaths and 36 recoveries. The Skiatook Nursing Home is reporting 37 cases between staff members and residents. The OSDH is reporting six deaths at that facility.

Nowata County has ticked up to 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Statewide cases numbers are now 2,894 with 170 deaths due to COVID-19. The OSDH is listing 1,772 recoveries from the virus in Oklahoma.

