Posted: Apr 22, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Five people with COVID-19 at Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community have passed away.

This is based on information released from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, who says 54 people – 45 residents and nine staff members – have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last Monday, Alex Dout, the Owner of Bartlesville Health & Rehab, said they had 33 residents and 12 staffers that tested positive for the virus. He said never in his wildest dreams did he think this fight with COVID-19 would be this big.

12 nurses are working with the residents at this time, and Dout said everyone is doing an excellent job in working around the clock to defeat the virus in their facility. However, they are short staffed, and Dout said they could use anyone with nursing experience to help them at this time. He said they are following every protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health closely and carefully.

Last week's report on the outbreak at Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community can be found here.