Posted: Apr 22, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 11:58 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery Center in Bartlesville has seven reported cases of COVID-19.

Three residents and four staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Executive Director Rachel Shearer said they recently had all their residents and staff tested.

The majority of those that have tested positive are asymptomatic. This does not mean they are critically ill.

Shearer said everyone is doing well and they are treating everyone appropriately. She said they have been preparing for this for weeks, and they are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

Those that have tested positive have been isolated into their own wing; there is no cross contamination. Adams PARC is doing what they can to work with those guests that have tested positive while caring for those who have not tested positive for the virus. Each wing has its own care team.

The medical director for Adams PARC is providing daily rounds. Vitals are being checked all night long to keep an eye on their patients. Monitoring equipment to check oxygen saturation and more is in place.

Families are also being contacted daily. Guests are getting every opportunity they can get to Face Time their families during this unprecedented time. This is done in an effort to keep everyone comfortable and informed about their loved one's condition.

Shearer said she believes they are doing an excellent job during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is both scary and new. She said they will overcome this challenge together.