Posted: Apr 22, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 4:20 PM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank is pleased to share that, via the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program, it has gained approval for 9,705 small business loans totaling more than $1.05 billion.

“As an SBA Preferred Lender, we are well-acquainted with the weight small businesses carry in every community we serve,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “I’m not sure it’s possible to overstate the role they play, and that is why we decided to begin taking applications as soon as we were given the green light by the SBA.”

Arvest Bartlesville Market C.E.O. Kim Adams says,"Of the 399 local applications submitted, all 399 were approved and 100% funded with just under $58 million," adding that "7886 workers benefitted from this Payroll Protection Plan.

Adams uges businesses who need help to apply and complete the steps with your bank so you will be ready for round two pending congressional approval.

Arvest assembled dedicated teams from across the company to work with small business owners around-the-clock to process applications.

A second round of funding may be soon available, if approved by Congress. However, Arvest will not accept new applications to its queue until current applicants have been taken care of.