Posted: Apr 23, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 12:12 PM

Garrett Giles

In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face connection remains inadvisable, but that is not stopping OKWU from doing everything it can to make the 2020 Commencement a special experience for their Eagle graduates.

According to OKWU's website, the university will put on a virtual graduation event on Saturday, May 9th, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, with the ceremony taking place via Facebook. Technology will allow OKWU graduates to connect virtually with their friends, family, and the university faculty who helped them on their way to this achievement.

In a letter by President Jim Dunn to the graduating class, he said: “It literally breaks my heart to have to change our plans for May 2020 Commencement. I know what this means to you and your family. It means a lot to me, too. Thank you all for displaying grace and care for one another as we are adapting to an unprecedented health challenge. May you continue to experience the help of God in your coursework and lives this semester.”

The ceremony will include many traditional elements of an on-the-ground OKWU graduation, including the conferral of degrees, the ceremonial ringing of Sam’s Bell, and a keynote address delivered by President Dunn. Evan Smith and other graduates will share the scripture reading. Kjirsten Brown will deliver the student testimonial, and Abby Powell and Ally Umfleet will ring Sam’s Bell, an honor given to those who embody the spirit and mission of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Family, alumni, and friends are encouraged to like, comment, and share the virtual ceremony. All are invited to share their celebratory photos and videos using #OKWUgrad2020.

And this virtual ceremony is not the only honor for their unique class of 2020 graduates; a special on-site graduation will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 for those graduates who wish to return and walk with their peers.

More info for graduates can be found at okwu.edu/graduation.

The video ceremony will be accessible there and through @OKWUniv Facebook on Saturday, May 9th.