Posted: Apr 23, 2020 12:29 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

As of Thursday afternoon, there had been 68 positive COVID-19 cases reported and eight confirmed deaths coming from of Osage County. Half of the people who have gotten the virus have recovered. When reporting on this story a week ago, there were 61 positive cases with the same number of deaths. This is why Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts believes the county is beginning to get a handle on things.

Roberts commends the people of Osage County for abiding by the governor's safer at home order during this difficult time. He believes that is one of the reasons the curve has flattened across the county.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt layed out a three-phase plan on Wednesday to begin re-opening the state.