Posted: Apr 23, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Nowata High School’s 2020 Senior Class will give their senior salutes on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Friday evening at 6:00 o’clock.

You can stream the Nowata Class Days program on KWONTV.com and on bartlesvilleradio.com. You can also listen to the broadcast if you use the free, downloadable Bartlesville Radio App.

Two seniors from Nowata High School will share the Class of 2020’s memories and play their favorite music during Nowata Class Days. This is a way to say congratulations to the 2020 senior class at NHS while giving them a platform to speak after the COVID-19 pandemic has taken their remaining days of high school away from them.