Posted: Apr 23, 2020 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Weeze’s Cafe, located at 328 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville, will re-open on Monday, April 27th.

Owner D Smith said the restaurant will be open for pick-up only from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. He said they will be offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

More information on when breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served can be found below. Smith said Weeze's Cafe loves their customers more than anyone can imagine.

Safety measures are in place for curbside orders to be picked up when they open on Monday. Providing customer safety is always on the forefront of their minds.

Smith added that they have continued with their renovations while everyone has been away. He said they have installed new windows. Weeze’s Cafe also had a new heat and air unit installed in their restaurant recently.

If you are wishing to call-in an order for curbside pick-up when Weeze’s re-opens on Monday, call 918.337.0881.