Posted: Apr 24, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Nurse Practitioner Janice Shippy for being today’s Hometown Hero.

Janice has been serving the Bartlesville community as an instructor for the BSN program at Oklahoma Wesleyan University since 2008.

