Posted: Apr 24, 2020 11:31 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 11:33 AM

Max Gross

For the first time in the last four days no new deaths have been reported in Washington County due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The State of Oklahoma has seen an increase in cases up to 3,121 confirmed by the OSDH. Nine additional deaths are being reported on Friday. The statewide death total is 188.

Locally, Washington County has 216 cases, 13 deaths and 108 recoveries. Two Bartlesville nursing homes continue to see elevating case numbers. Bartlesville Health and Rehab is reporting 58 total cases and eight deaths. Adams PARC is listing 35 coronavirus cases, 19 from residents and 16 from staff.

Osage County is reporting 71 cases, eight deaths and 29 recoveries. The Skiatook Nursing Home is listing 37 cases and six deaths according to the OSDH report. Nowata County is now reporting 17 cases.

