Posted: Apr 24, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

David King, a member of the Jane Phillips Medical Center Board of Directors, gave an update on the hospital in Bartlesville on Friday.

It is reported that the JPMC currently has active coronavirus patients, but a majority of those patients are ready to be discharged. It is said that the hospital is also well-positioned to maintain treatment for their current patients, while being able to take in more.

King said they have an entire floor full of negative air to service their COVID-19 patients at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. He said the hospital has the ability to add another floor of negative air should the need arise.

The JPMC is beginning to ramp up business with regards to in-patient elective surgery, which are consistent with Governor Kevin Stitt's directives. Gov. Stitt advises that cardiology and the operating room will start on a limited basis.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips has also established patient entering procedures regarding negative testing before proceeding. King said the hospital will be adding elective procedures in the following weeks with the hope of being back online by May 17th. He said that could be put on hold should there be an increase in coronavirus cases.

There are enough tests kits to start and monitor their supply at the hospital. In terms of personal protection equipment, King said they are in good shape. He said the JPMC could always use more N95 masks.

Aside from that, King said Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is functioning well. He said they are in a good position to handle any increases in COVID-19 cases that may come their way.