Posted: Apr 24, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska’s graduation was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 15th, but COVID-19 has put a wrench on when and how the Class of 2020 will get recognized for their achievements. Superintendent David Cash has a strong desire to hold the graduation so that his students can get honored.

Cash has been speaking with the families of some of the seniors who are graduating this year to see what they feel would be best. On Wednesday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also layed out a three-phase plan to begin re-opening the state. Cash said public health concerns is the top priority for the district when making the decision.