Posted: Apr 24, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union’s 81st Annual Meeting was held Thursday, April 23rd. Because of the pandemic, the meeting was held via Webex. Members registered and logged in to their computers to view the proceedings.

During the meeting Chairman of the Board Chuck Rohrs and President and CEO Dennis Halpin presented their reports for 2019, noting that the credit union’s progress during the year was phenomenal.

“2019 was one of your credit union’s best years ever,” said Rohrs.

About the coronavirus, Halpin said, “We plan for disasters and disruptions in business, but the current pandemic calls for creativity and flexibility, and I commend our staff for stepping up to the challenge, Some of our employees are serving you in our drive-thrus and Call Center; most are able to do their job from home. Our mortgage and loan departments are fully functional. ... If your finances have been impacted by COVID-19, call us.”

Truity’s lobbies are closed at this time, but their drive-thrus and Call Center are open for extended hours. The number to call is 1.800.897.6991.

Also during the meeting, members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee were noted, and board members Beverly Dollar, Daylon Eads, Lee Kidd and Andrew Thompson were installed for three-year terms. The 2019 Annual Report is available at Truity’s website, TruityCU.org.

Truity Credit Union serves over 69,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $853 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.