Posted: Apr 24, 2020 2:12 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Police officers arrested a man late Thursday evening on domestic abuse charges.

According to a court affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the Skyline Motel where they made contact with the defendant, Matthew Rice, along with the female victim. The two had been drinking and were arguing about something, but Rice nor the victim were clear as to what the argument was about because they were highly intoxicated.

The affidavit goes on to say that Rice was outside speaking with officers saying they had just been arguing and drinking, but everything was fine. Officers noticed bleeding scratch marks on the defendant’s face and neck. Rice said the victim had scratched him, but refused to elaborate.

Furthermore, the affidavit states that officers noticed the victim’s right eye was beginning to swell and she had scratch marks on her forehead. She also had bruises on her right wrist, but couldn’t explain where they came from. The victim did say that Rice struck her in the face in the right eye. After hearing these statements, officers believed Rice to be the primary aggressor in the situation.

Bond for Rice was set at $25,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Friday, May 8th at 9 a.m.