Posted: Apr 24, 2020 3:57 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 4:00 PM

Tom Davis

Dennis Halpin, CEO of Truity Credit Union, was our guest Friday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Dennis wanted to thank the community for coming together like we have in these trying times with the COVID-19 pandemeic.

He wanted to get the word out that Truity Credit Union remains committed to their promise to make it easy for you to do business with them and encourage members who are financially affected by COVID-19 and in need of assistance to contact them. You can seek and receive 90-deferrals, but again, please contact them first.

Payments:Truity Credit Union is waiving all fees for our members who normally make payments via phone or our one-time payment center.

Mortgage: Truity Credit Union's Mortgage Lending department is still fully functional, even with our lobbies closed. Mortgage development officers and loan officers are available via phone and email. For faster service, apply online.

Paycheck Protection Program: A number of our members took advantage of this program. Unfortunately, the funds have now been exhausted. We are ready to respond as quickly as possible if and when Congress approves more funds for this critically important program. In the meantime, if you have concerns about your business, please reach out to CommercialLendingDepartment@TruityCU.org.

Halpin strongly encourages you to use our digital banking tools, including our robust mobile app and online platform.

When asked 'what makes a credit union different than a bank?' Halpin replied,"Joining the credit union makes you a member/owner. Membership provides equal ownership and one vote. We report to you, our valued member. All credit union members are share holders. Any profits we make are returned to you by providing lower loan rates, higher dividends, and lower fees. He added that credit unions are known for having competitive rates to help with your borrowing and saving needs.

WATCH DENNIS HALPIN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION