Posted: Apr 25, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2020 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Beginning on Tuesday, May 5th, the Washington County Sheriff’s will resume civilian fingerprinting services.

Civilian fingerprinting services is for those needing fingerprints as part of a job application, State of Oklahoma conceal carry (SDA), foster parenting, or other reasons requiring fingerprints to be taken. Civilian fingerprinting will be on Tuesdays and Thursday each week from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Given the recent and current health concern appointments are required for fingerprinting services. Persons needing fingerprints must call 918.332.4000 to schedule their appointment. Appointments will be made every 15 minutes which will allow eight people to be printed each day. Should the need arise; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will look at adding more time.

The WCSO’s fee have not changed and are as follows:

Self Defense Act (SDA – conceal carry permits) $25.00 (includes background check)

Fingerprints (only – no background check completed) $10.00

Cash, Cashier’s Check, or Money Order required for payment – no change provided

For health and safety reasons, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking all person with appointments to wait in their vehicle until five minutes before their scheduled time. Additionally, they are asking all person to wash their hands in the lobby bathrooms (look for signage) prior to having their prints taken. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Staff will be wearing masks to maintain a healthy atmosphere. The WCSO reserves the right to require an individual who presents symptoms to reschedule.