Posted: Apr 25, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 25th, a Bartlesville Police officer on a routine patrol observed a white SUV abruptly back out of a residential driveway in the 1700 block of Silverlake Road.

According to Captain Jay Hastings, the officer made contact with the subjects inside the SUV and a female passenger stated she was fleeing the residence where a male subject had a rifle and had been preventing her from leaving. He said the officer sent the occupants of the vehicle to a safe location and called for backup.

Eventually officers found John Weston in the backyard of the residence and arrested him for being a felon in possession of a firearm, rape, and kidnapping. The incident is still under investigation at this time.