Posted: Apr 26, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2020 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Prom was held virtually on Saturday night for Bartlesville High School students on KWONTV.com and on 100.1 KYFM .

Dillon Hopkins was crowned as BHS Virtual Prom King. Hopkins said it means a lot to him. He said he never thought that he would be nominated for such a title. Thanks went out to everyone that nominated him for the honor.

Seniors Stone Yang and Ben Winters were also nominated for Prom King 2020. Nominees for Prom Queen included Jules Alhert, Arial Jimison and Sadie Culver.

Jules Alhert was crowned as Prom Queen, and she said she plans on staying in the state after she graduates from high school. After graduation, Alhert plans on attending college at the University of Oklahoma. She said that she may pursue a degree in architecture, but she has heard that students sometimes change their major, so she will wait and see what she wants to do.

Students played games such as "Prom 2020's Best Dressed," "Dance-Off Challenge," "Scavenger Hunt," and "Guess the Number." The games were hosted on 100.1 KYFM and on KWONTV, but students played virtually using social media. This was in an effort to keep students safe as we all maintain our social distances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of us are still struggling to figure out this new "stay-at-home" routine as we strive to flatten the coronavirus curb in our community, our nation and our world. BHS Principal LaDonna Chancellor said this has been on her mind, but she hopes the the BHS Virtual Prom gave students fun memories of the time they spent during the "safer-at-home" phase of the pandemic we're experiencing.

Students Council sponsors and the Bartlesville Student Council members that serve on the Prom Committee were thanked for insisting that the prom must go on for Bartlesville High. Principal Chancellor said it was their vision, combined with 100.1 KYFM's willingness to host the prom that made it possible.

At the night’s end, Principal Chancellor thanked everyone that participated in BHS Virtual Prom. She said the BHS family of teachers, counselors, librarians, building staff and administrators miss and love their students. They cannot wait for the day when they can see their students in person again.

The staff at KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM also extends their sincere prayers over the students at Bartlesville High School as we continue to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together.