Posted: Apr 26, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2020 12:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A motorcycle accident led to the hospitalization of a Collinsville man on Saturday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Joseph Solomon is in critical condition at the St John Medical Center in Tulsa after his motorcycle departed Lake Road four miles west of Skiatook. The OHP said they believe Solomon was driving his Harley Davidson at a high rate of speed before his motorcycle departed the roadway.

The report further states that the vehicle overturned and came to rest after it struck a large rock. Skiatook EMS transported Solomon to the Tulsa hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with head and neck injuries.