Posted: Apr 27, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 10:35 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council is set to meet this Thursday night to discuss whether the city should follow the state in its timetable to reopen the state.

As Oklahoma slowly reopens this week with personal care businesses accepting customers by single appointment only, the next phase of reopening in the state is set to begining Friday.

Bartlesvill City Manager Mike Bailey says, "These businesses are reopening as long as they operate under the requirements outlined in City Ordinance No. 3525."

By appointment with no walk-in customers

Appointments may not be scheduled and held within 15 minutes of the preceding appointment

Clients may not bring any other person, including children, into the facility during an appointment

Workstations must have a minimum of six feet of space from the adjoining workstation to promote social distancing

Governor Stitt also announced that beginning May 1, restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in service and closures will be lifted for several businesses including gyms, exercise facilities and movie theaters.

Mike Bailey responded by announcing on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program Monday, "The Bartlesville City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. to review this matter and to discuss the conflict between the City’s ordinance and the governor’s order. The council can choose to extend, amend or revoke the ordinance at any council meeting."