Posted: Apr 27, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 10:37 AM

Max Gross

A small increase in COVID-19 cases in Washington County is being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two confirmed positives are being reported to bring the total cases numbers to 231 with 112 listed recoveries and 15 deaths. 193 of those cases are being listed in Bartlesville.

Osage County is reporting 72 positive cases with 50 recoveries and eight deaths. 40 of those cases are listed in Skiatook and ten cases are being reported from Pawhuska.

Nowata County has 20 cases being reported by the OSDH, with ten listed recoveries and zero deaths. At this time Nowata County does not have a nursing home outbreak. The OSDH did not release an updated reported with nursing home statistics.

Statewide, 3,280 cases are being reported with over 2,100 recoveries and 197 deaths.

