Posted: Apr 27, 2020 1:04 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Pastor Rod MacIlvaine with Grace Community Church in Bartlesville will take to the airwaves once more to pray over our communities as the fight against COVID-19 presses on.

Last week, Pastor MacIlvaine thanked that God is both our Father and our King. As King, God rules over the universe He created. God has the power to break into our world and intervene at any time, and Pastor MacIlvaine prayed for God's Kingdom power and presence would break through into our communities.

Pastor MacIlvaine will pray for our communities on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. You can also watch the prayer time on Bartlesville Radio’s Facebook page or on kwontv.com.

This will be Pastor MacIlvaine’s sixth community prayer time on KWON. To follow along, you can find a prayer outline here.

Below is last week's prayer time with Pastor MacIlvaine: