Posted: Apr 27, 2020 1:31 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

As things begin to open back up across Osage County, the Sheriff's Office, along with area police chiefs are looking to begin making arrests on non-violent offenders once again. To assist with this, Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher was requesting that the Board of Osage County Commissioners open his office up to the general public.

Fisher's office is on the third floor of the Whiting Building, a county-owned building. The commissioners approved Fisher's request with a 3-0 vote.