Max Gross

A drive-thru COVID-19 test site came to Nowata on April 14 and the results have been released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Six positive tests came back out of the 72 total tests that were administered. Nowata currently has 20 confirmed positives, ten of which are located in the City of Nowata. Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers says the virus will remain in the community.

Summers highlighted the lack of a nursing home outbreak as a reason why Nowata County has lower numbers than its neighbors. She said it is still important that we protect those who are at an elevated risk for COVID-19.