Posted: Apr 28, 2020 5:53 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 5:54 AM

Tom Davis

Some residents and staffers at a local health care facility that had been hit hard by the COVID-19 coronavirus are celebrating their recoveries.

Recently, as many as 49 residents and 10 staff members tested positive for the virus at Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community with nearly a half dozen of them dying from it.

This week, Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community held a celebration for those who sucessfully beat the virus and posted part of the "graduation off the COVID wing" event on their facebook page.