Posted: Apr 28, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses and business managers to participate in a free webinar “Best Practices for How to Best Manage Your PPP Funding” Wednesday, April 29th at 3:00pm

You have made it through the first hurdle and qualified for a PPP loan, and may have even received your money already, so now what? Or maybe you are hoping to apply this second round. Are there things you should be doing to insure the money will be forgivable?

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce President Sheri Wilt says these are just some of the questions the webinar hopes to answer.

Wilt says they will explore what are some best practices in how to manage the funds received through the SBA PPP.

To register for this webinar go to the Bartlesville Chamber website at Bartlesville.com

Wilt says once you've registered, you will receive the Zoom link to join in advance via the email you register with.

WATCH THE COMMUNITY CONNECTION EPOSIDE HERE