Posted: Apr 28, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 11:30 AM
Vipers to Flyover Bartlesville Hospital on Thursday
Vipers from the 138th Fighter Wing are headed your way this Thursday, April 30th for a flyover salute to Oklahoma's frontline healthcare heroes, first responders and essential employees.
The locations and approximate times for the flyover include:
Bartlesville – 2:11 p.m. - Jane Phillips Medical Center
Stillwater – 2:24 p.m. - Stillwater Medical Center
Cushing – 2:27 p.m. - Hillcrest Hospital Cushing
Drumright – 2:29 p.m. - Drumright Regional Hospital
Stroud – 2:32 p.m. - Stroud Regional Medical Center
Bristow – 2:34 p.m. - Bristow Medical Center
Okmulgee – 2:40 p.m. - Okmulgee Memorial Hospital
Henryetta – 2:42 p.m. - Hillcrest Henryetta
Muskogee – 2:49 p.m. - Saint Francis Health System, Cornerstone Hospital of Muskogee, Montgomery VA Medical center
Sapulpa – 2:56 p.m. - St. John Health System, Creek Nation Community Hospital
Tulsa OSU Medical Center – 2:58 p.m.
St. John Health System/ Hillcrest Medical Center – 2:59 p.m.
Saint Francis Health System – 3:00 p.m.
Saint Francis Health System/ Hillcrest South – 3:01 p.m.
St. John Health System – 3:02 p.m.
Owasso – 3:04 p.m. - Bailey Medical Center
Residents of the area are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines of promoting social distancing and wearing a face mask while in public to view the flyover.
The men and women of the 138th FW are proud to continue a tradition of excellence in answering the call from the state and the nation by maintaining combat forces that are organized, equipped, trained and ready for mobilization and deployment as needed to support state and national security objectives. The 138th FW, which is the second largest F-16 Air National Guard Fighter Wing in the nation, has deployed in support of Operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.
