Posted: Apr 28, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 2:08 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution confirming an engineering consultant for the Saunder Creek Bridge in District Three of Washington County was approved by the County Commissioners on Monday.

District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the bridge is located just north of Vera. He said the Saunders Creek Bridge is the last state-built bridge in his district that needs an update.

Phone interviews were conducted last week. Kellogg Engineering was selected for the project. Commissioner Dunlap said all the firms were qualified, but Brian Kellogg with the selected engineering firm lives close to the structures and knows the neighbors. He added that they may need to acquire land from a resident across the way from County Roads 3900 and 4000.

Kellogg Engineering will provide preliminary engineering, preparation of construction plans, and certain non-design services along with the construction of Bridge Number 146, or Saunders Creek Bridge. The resolution further stated that the consulting engineer was nominated by committee vote from Washington County District Three using a qualifications based selections process as required by law.

The project will be funded through the CED.