Posted: Apr 28, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 1:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public School District has hired Cameron Dale as a new agriculture teacher for 8th grade Agriculture Orientation classes at Central and Madison middle schools, Agriscience 1 at Bartlesville High School, and the Bartlesville Bruin Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. She will be joining teacher Marty Jones, who inaugurated the Bruin program in 2019-2020.

Dale, an Oklahoma native, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University (OSU) in 2011 with summa cum laude distinction. She earned her Master of Science in Agricultural Education from OSU in 2013 and was named the Outstanding Graduate Student in the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications, and Leadership. Dale was named the Oklahoma Association of Career & Technology Education’s New Teacher of the Year in 2017.

She has taught agriculture at Newcastle High School and Elgin High School. During her seven years of teaching agriculture, her programs have included: