Posted: Apr 28, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic reeking havoc on the nation, enrollment numbers at Oklahoma Wesleyan University are up for fall 2020 semester. President Jim Dunn is encouraged by what he is seeing at the moment.

During this difficult time, Dunn understands if a student is unable to come back to campus, but he wants to stay in touch with them throughout this process.

In person classes for fall classes are supposed to start on September 1st. Dunn says they are optimistic about opening for the fall and they will do their best to keep everybody safe and healthy with the protocols that are necessary.