Posted: Apr 29, 2020 11:05 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank all Internet Service Providers across the area.

All ISP workers continue to make service calls to keep everyone’s Internet up and running. This allows people working from home and those needing to stay connected to the world to continue to do so.

