Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 2:36 PM

Max Gross

Severe storms hit Northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday evening and the effects were felt in Nowata County. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, 1.38 inches of rain came down in the county on average as a part of the storm.

At 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday a Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service, specifically near Wann. However, there was never a reported touch down associated with that storm. No major damage was reported across the county.

The NWS reported a crest of 17.3 feet at the Verdigris River near Lenapah early on Wednesday morning. That is still well below the flood stage which is 30 feet. The levels have since start to slowly recede. In the southern portion of the county Oologah Lake is reporting levels 2.7 feet above average but not close to flood stage.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Nowata County Emergency Management / Facebook)