Posted: Apr 29, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Schools and colleges alike are trying to go about finding the proper way to honor their 2020 graduates. Oklahoma Wesleyan University and President Jim Dunn are still hoping to have an in-person graduation on Saturday, Aug. 22nd, but in the meantime they will be conducting a virtual graduation on Saturday, May 9th.

Dunn has been asked by students if the May 9th graduation officially makes them a graduate or if they have to wait until August.

The virtual graduation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook.Kjirsten Brown will deliver the student testimonial, while Abby Powell and Ally Umfleet will ring Sam's Bell, an honor given to those who embody the spirit and mission of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.